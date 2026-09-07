Al-Qásas 28:28 قال ذالك بيني وبينك ايما الاجلين قضيت فلا عدوان علي والله على ما نقول وكيل ٢٨
Página 388 · Juz 20
قَالَ
ذَٰلِكَ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكَۖ
أَيَّمَا
ٱلۡأَجَلَيۡنِ
قَضَيۡتُ
فَلَا
عُدۡوَٰنَ
عَلَيَّۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٢٨
Dijo [Moisés]: “Eso es [un acuerdo] entre tú y yo. Cualquiera que sea el plazo que cumpla no será injusto conmigo, y Dios es testigo de lo que decimos”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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