Al-Qásas 28:23 ولما ورد ماء مدين وجد عليه امة من الناس يسقون ووجد من دونهم امراتين تذودان قال ما خطبكما قالتا لا نسقي حتى يصدر الرعاء وابونا شيخ كبير ٢٣
Página 388 · Juz 20
وَلَمَّا
وَرَدَ
مَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
وَجَدَ
عَلَيۡهِ
أُمَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
يَسۡقُونَ
وَوَجَدَ
مِن
دُونِهِمُ
ٱمۡرَأَتَيۡنِ
تَذُودَانِۖ
قَالَ
مَا
خَطۡبُكُمَاۖ
قَالَتَا
لَا
نَسۡقِي
حَتَّىٰ
يُصۡدِرَ
ٱلرِّعَآءُۖ
وَأَبُونَا
شَيۡخٞ
كَبِيرٞ
٢٣
Cuando llegó a la aguada de Madián, encontró pastores dando de beber a sus rebaños, y vio que apartadas de ellos había dos mujeres que sujetaban a sus rebaños, entonces les preguntó: “¿Qué les sucede?” Respondieron [ellas]: “No podemos abrevar a nuestro rebaño hasta que los pastores se hayan ido, y nuestro padre es ya un anciano [para hacerlo él]”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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