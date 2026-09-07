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Al-Qásas 28:26 قالت احداهما يا ابت استاجره ان خير من استاجرت القوي الامين ٢٦

Página 388 · Juz 20

قَالَتۡ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
يَٰٓأَبَتِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجِرۡهُۖ
إِنَّ
خَيۡرَ
مَنِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجَرۡتَ
ٱلۡقَوِيُّ
ٱلۡأَمِينُ
٢٦
Una de ellas dijo: “¡Oh, padre! Contrátalo, pues qué mejor que contratar a un hombre fuerte y honesto”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them

When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that they returned so soon. He asked them what had happened, and they told him what Musa, peace be upon him, had done. So he sent one of them to call him

Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them

When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that

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