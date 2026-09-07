Al-Qásas 28:22 ولما توجه تلقاء مدين قال عسى ربي ان يهديني سواء السبيل ٢٢
Página 388 · Juz 20
وَلَمَّا
تَوَجَّهَ
تِلۡقَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
قَالَ
عَسَىٰ
رَبِّيٓ
أَن
يَهۡدِيَنِي
سَوَآءَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
٢٢
Y cuando se encontraba camino a Madián dijo: “¡Pueda que mi Señor me guie por el camino correcto!”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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