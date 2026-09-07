Al-Qásas 28:25 فجاءته احداهما تمشي على استحياء قالت ان ابي يدعوك ليجزيك اجر ما سقيت لنا فلما جاءه وقص عليه القصص قال لا تخف نجوت من القوم الظالمين ٢٥
Página 388 · Juz 20
فَجَآءَتۡهُ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
تَمۡشِي
عَلَى
ٱسۡتِحۡيَآءٖ
قَالَتۡ
إِنَّ
أَبِي
يَدۡعُوكَ
لِيَجۡزِيَكَ
أَجۡرَ
مَا
سَقَيۡتَ
لَنَاۚ
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُۥ
وَقَصَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡقَصَصَ
قَالَ
لَا
تَخَفۡۖ
نَجَوۡتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢٥
[Más tarde,] una de ellas regresó y acercándose a él con recato le dijo: “Mi padre te envía una invitación para retribuirte por haber abrevado nuestro rebaño”. Y cuando se presentó ante él, le relató su historia, y [el padre de las dos mujeres] le dijo: “No temas, [aquí] estás a salvo de los opresores”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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