Al-Qásas 28:27 قال اني اريد ان انكحك احدى ابنتي هاتين على ان تاجرني ثماني حجج فان اتممت عشرا فمن عندك وما اريد ان اشق عليك ستجدني ان شاء الله من الصالحين ٢٧
Página 388 · Juz 20
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أُنكِحَكَ
إِحۡدَى
ٱبۡنَتَيَّ
هَٰتَيۡنِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
تَأۡجُرَنِي
ثَمَٰنِيَ
حِجَجٖۖ
فَإِنۡ
أَتۡمَمۡتَ
عَشۡرٗا
فَمِنۡ
عِندِكَۖ
وَمَآ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أَشُقَّ
عَلَيۡكَۚ
سَتَجِدُنِيٓ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
٢٧
Dijo [el padre de las dos mujeres a Moisés]: “Quisiera ofrecerte en matrimonio a una de mis dos hijas a condición de que trabajes con nosotros durante ocho años, pero si deseas quedarte diez será algo que tú hagas voluntariamente. No pretendo dificultarte las cosas, y me encontrarás, si Dios quiere, entre los que tratan con justicia [a sus empleados]”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them
When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that they returned so soon. He asked them what had happened, and they told him what Musa, peace be upon him, had done. So he sent one of them to call him…
Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them
When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that…