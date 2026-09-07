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Al-Qásas 28:21 فخرج منها خايفا يترقب قال رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١

Página 387 · Juz 20

فَخَرَجَ
مِنۡهَا
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُۖ
قَالَ
رَبِّ
نَجِّنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢١
Presuroso, Moisés se alejó de la ciudad con temor y cautela, diciendo: “¡Señor mío! Protégeme de los opresores”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

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Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

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