Al-Qásas 28:14 ولما بلغ اشده واستوى اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٤
Página 387 · Juz 20
وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥ
وَٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٤
Cuando se convirtió en adulto y tuvo madurez, le concedí conocimiento y sabiduría. Así es como retribuyo a quienes hacen el bien.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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