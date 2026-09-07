Al-Qásas 28:16 قال رب اني ظلمت نفسي فاغفر لي فغفر له انه هو الغفور الرحيم ١٦
Página 387 · Juz 20
قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
ظَلَمۡتُ
نَفۡسِي
فَٱغۡفِرۡ
لِي
فَغَفَرَ
لَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلۡغَفُورُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٦
Dijo: “¡Señor mío! He sido injusto conmigo mismo; perdóname”. Y [Dios] lo perdonó, porque Él es Absolvedor, Misericordioso.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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