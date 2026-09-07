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Al-Qásas 28:16 قال رب اني ظلمت نفسي فاغفر لي فغفر له انه هو الغفور الرحيم ١٦

Página 387 · Juz 20

قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
ظَلَمۡتُ
نَفۡسِي
فَٱغۡفِرۡ
لِي
فَغَفَرَ
لَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلۡغَفُورُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٦
Dijo: “¡Señor mío! He sido injusto conmigo mismo; perdóname”. Y [Dios] lo perdonó, porque Él es Absolvedor, Misericordioso.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.

وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ

(And thus do We reward the doers of g

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah

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