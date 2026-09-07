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Al-Qásas 28:17 قال رب بما انعمت علي فلن اكون ظهيرا للمجرمين ١٧

Página 387 · Juz 20

قَالَ
رَبِّ
بِمَآ
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
عَلَيَّ
فَلَنۡ
أَكُونَ
ظَهِيرٗا
لِّلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٧
Dijo: “¡Señor mío! Por la gracia que me has concedido, que no sea yo auxiliador de un malhechor criminal”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.

وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ

(And thus do We reward the doers of g

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah

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