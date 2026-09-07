Al-Qásas 28:17 قال رب بما انعمت علي فلن اكون ظهيرا للمجرمين ١٧
Página 387 · Juz 20
قَالَ
رَبِّ
بِمَآ
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
عَلَيَّ
فَلَنۡ
أَكُونَ
ظَهِيرٗا
لِّلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٧
Dijo: “¡Señor mío! Por la gracia que me has concedido, que no sea yo auxiliador de un malhechor criminal”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.
وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ
(And thus do We reward the doers of g…
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah…