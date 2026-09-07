Al-Qásas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣
Página 386 · Juz 20
فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Así se lo devolví a su madre [como nodriza] para consuelo de sus ojos, para que no se entristeciera y supiera que la promesa de Dios siempre se cumple, aunque la mayoría [de la gente] lo ignore.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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