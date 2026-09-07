Al-Qásas 28:10 واصبح فواد ام موسى فارغا ان كادت لتبدي به لولا ان ربطنا على قلبها لتكون من المومنين ١٠
Página 386 · Juz 20
وَأَصۡبَحَ
فُؤَادُ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰ
فَٰرِغًاۖ
إِن
كَادَتۡ
لَتُبۡدِي
بِهِۦ
لَوۡلَآ
أَن
رَّبَطۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قَلۡبِهَا
لِتَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١٠
La madre de Moisés sintió un vacío en su corazón y estuvo a punto de revelar la verdad, de no haber sido porque afiancé su corazón para que fuera una verdadera creyente.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her
Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr…
The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her
Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother…