Al-Qásas 28:12 ۞ وحرمنا عليه المراضع من قبل فقالت هل ادلكم على اهل بيت يكفلونه لكم وهم له ناصحون ١٢
Página 386 · Juz 20
۞ وَحَرَّمۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡمَرَاضِعَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَقَالَتۡ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِ
بَيۡتٖ
يَكۡفُلُونَهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَهُۥ
نَٰصِحُونَ
١٢
No permití que ninguna nodriza pudiera amamantarlo. Dijo [la hermana de Moisés]: “¿Acaso quieren que les indique una familia que puede cuidarlo y criarlo bien?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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