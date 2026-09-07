Al-Qásas 28:8 فالتقطه ال فرعون ليكون لهم عدوا وحزنا ان فرعون وهامان وجنودهما كانوا خاطيين ٨
Página 386 · Juz 20
فَٱلۡتَقَطَهُۥٓ
ءَالُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
لِيَكُونَ
لَهُمۡ
عَدُوّٗا
وَحَزَنًاۗ
إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
كَانُواْ
خَٰطِـِٔينَ
٨
Lo recogió la gente del Faraón para que [sin saberlo] se convirtiera en su enemigo y la causa de su pesar. El Faraón, Hamán y sus huestes eran pecadores.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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