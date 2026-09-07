Al-Qásas 28:29 ۞ فلما قضى موسى الاجل وسار باهله انس من جانب الطور نارا قال لاهله امكثوا اني انست نارا لعلي اتيكم منها بخبر او جذوة من النار لعلكم تصطلون ٢٩
Página 389 · Juz 20
۞ فَلَمَّا
قَضَىٰ
مُوسَى
ٱلۡأَجَلَ
وَسَارَ
بِأَهۡلِهِۦٓ
ءَانَسَ
مِن
جَانِبِ
ٱلطُّورِ
نَارٗاۖ
قَالَ
لِأَهۡلِهِ
ٱمۡكُثُوٓاْ
إِنِّيٓ
ءَانَسۡتُ
نَارٗا
لَّعَلِّيٓ
ءَاتِيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
بِخَبَرٍ
أَوۡ
جَذۡوَةٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَصۡطَلُونَ
٢٩
Cuando Moisés hubo cumplido el plazo, partió con su familia por la noche [rumbo a Egipto] y [en el camino] divisó un fuego en la ladera de un monte[1] y le dijo a su familia: “Permanezcan aquí, pues he divisado un fuego y quizás pueda traerles alguna noticia [del camino que debemos seguir], o bien una brasa encendida para que podamos calentarnos”. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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