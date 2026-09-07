Al-Qásas 28:32 اسلك يدك في جيبك تخرج بيضاء من غير سوء واضمم اليك جناحك من الرهب فذانك برهانان من ربك الى فرعون ومليه انهم كانوا قوما فاسقين ٣٢
Página 389 · Juz 20
ٱسۡلُكۡ
يَدَكَ
فِي
جَيۡبِكَ
تَخۡرُجۡ
بَيۡضَآءَ
مِنۡ
غَيۡرِ
سُوٓءٖ
وَٱضۡمُمۡ
إِلَيۡكَ
جَنَاحَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلرَّهۡبِۖ
فَذَٰنِكَ
بُرۡهَٰنَانِ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
إِلَىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَمَلَإِيْهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
قَوۡمٗا
فَٰسِقِينَ
٣٢
Introduce tu mano por el cuello de tu túnica, y saldrá blanca y resplandeciente, sin ningún mal; y aprieta tu brazo junto al pecho para vencer el temor. Éstos son dos milagros de tu Señor para [que vean y crean] el Faraón y su nobleza. Ellos son un pueblo corrupto”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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