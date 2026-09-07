Al-Qásas 28:33 قال رب اني قتلت منهم نفسا فاخاف ان يقتلون ٣٣
Página 389 · Juz 20
قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
قَتَلۡتُ
مِنۡهُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَقۡتُلُونِ
٣٣
Dijo [Moisés]: “¡Señor mío! He matado a un hombre de los suyos y temo que me ejecuten.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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