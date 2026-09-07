Al-Qásas 28:31 وان الق عصاك فلما راها تهتز كانها جان ولى مدبرا ولم يعقب يا موسى اقبل ولا تخف انك من الامنين ٣١
Página 389 · Juz 20
وَأَنۡ
أَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهَا
تَهۡتَزُّ
كَأَنَّهَا
جَآنّٞ
وَلَّىٰ
مُدۡبِرٗا
وَلَمۡ
يُعَقِّبۡۚ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَقۡبِلۡ
وَلَا
تَخَفۡۖ
إِنَّكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأٓمِنِينَ
٣١
Arroja tu vara”. Y cuando la vio moverse como si fuera una serpiente, se dio vuelta para huir sin mirar atrás. [Le dijo Dios:] “¡Oh, Moisés! Acércate y no temas. Tú eres de los que están a salvo.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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