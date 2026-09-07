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Al-Qásas 28:31 وان الق عصاك فلما راها تهتز كانها جان ولى مدبرا ولم يعقب يا موسى اقبل ولا تخف انك من الامنين ٣١

Página 389 · Juz 20

وَأَنۡ
أَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهَا
تَهۡتَزُّ
كَأَنَّهَا
جَآنّٞ
وَلَّىٰ
مُدۡبِرٗا
وَلَمۡ
يُعَقِّبۡۚ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَقۡبِلۡ
وَلَا
تَخَفۡۖ
إِنَّكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأٓمِنِينَ
٣١
Arroja tu vara”. Y cuando la vio moverse como si fuera una serpiente, se dio vuelta para huir sin mirar atrás. [Le dijo Dios:] “¡Oh, Moisés! Acércate y no temas. Tú eres de los que están a salvo.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:

فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ

(

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th

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