An-Naml 27:61 امن جعل الارض قرارا وجعل خلالها انهارا وجعل لها رواسي وجعل بين البحرين حاجزا االاه مع الله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٦١
Page 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
جَعَلَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
قَرَارٗا
وَجَعَلَ
خِلَٰلَهَآ
أَنۡهَٰرٗا
وَجَعَلَ
لَهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَيۡنِ
حَاجِزًاۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦١
Or ˹ask them,˺ “Who made the earth a place of settlement, caused rivers to flow through it, placed firm mountains upon it, and set a barrier between ˹fresh and salt˺ bodies of water?1 Was it another god besides Allah?” Absolutely not! But most of them do not know.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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