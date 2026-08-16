An-Naml 27:63 امن يهديكم في ظلمات البر والبحر ومن يرسل الرياح بشرا بين يدي رحمته االاه مع الله تعالى الله عما يشركون ٦٣
Page 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
يَهۡدِيكُمۡ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتِ
ٱلۡبَرِّ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ
وَمَن
يُرۡسِلُ
ٱلرِّيَٰحَ
بُشۡرَۢا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡ
رَحۡمَتِهِۦٓۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
تَعَٰلَى
ٱللَّهُ
عَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٣
Or ˹ask them,˺ “Who guides you in the darkness of the land and sea,1 and sends the winds ushering in His mercy?2 Is it another god besides Allah? Exalted is Allah above what they associate ˹with Him˺!
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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أَمَّن يَهْدِيكُمْ فِى ظُلُمَـتِ الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ
(Is not He Who guides you in the darkness of the land and the sea,) meaning, by means of what He has created of heavenly and earthly signposts. This is like the Ayah,
وَعَلامَـتٍ وَبِالنَّجْمِ هُمْ يَهْتَدُونَ
(And landmarks and by the stars, they…
أَمَّن يَهْدِيكُمْ فِى ظُلُمَـتِ الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ
(Is not He Who guides you in the darkness of the land and the sea,) meaning, by means of what He…