An-Naml 27:60 امن خلق السماوات والارض وانزل لكم من السماء ماء فانبتنا به حدايق ذات بهجة ما كان لكم ان تنبتوا شجرها االاه مع الله بل هم قوم يعدلون ٦٠
Page 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّنۡ
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَأَنزَلَ
لَكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَنۢبَتۡنَا
بِهِۦ
حَدَآئِقَ
ذَاتَ
بَهۡجَةٖ
مَّا
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
أَن
تُنۢبِتُواْ
شَجَرَهَآۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
هُمۡ
قَوۡمٞ
يَعۡدِلُونَ
٦٠
Or ˹ask them,˺ “Who created the heavens and the earth, and sends down rain for you from the sky, by which We cause delightful gardens to grow? You could never cause their trees to grow. Was it another god besides Allah?” Absolutely not! But they are a people who set up equals ˹to Allah˺!
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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