An-Naml 27:59 قل الحمد لله وسلام على عباده الذين اصطفى الله خير اما يشركون ٥٩
Page 382 · Juz 20
قُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
وَسَلَٰمٌ
عَلَىٰ
عِبَادِهِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱصۡطَفَىٰٓۗ
ءَآللَّهُ
خَيۡرٌ
أَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٥٩
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Praise be to Allah, and peace be upon the servants He has chosen.” ˹Ask the disbelievers,˺ “Which is better: Allah or whatever ˹gods˺ they associate ˹with Him˺?”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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