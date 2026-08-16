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An-Naml 27:59 قل الحمد لله وسلام على عباده الذين اصطفى الله خير اما يشركون ٥٩

Page 382 · Juz 20

قُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
وَسَلَٰمٌ
عَلَىٰ
عِبَادِهِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱصۡطَفَىٰٓۗ
ءَآللَّهُ
خَيۡرٌ
أَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٥٩
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Praise be to Allah, and peace be upon the servants He has chosen.” ˹Ask the disbelievers,˺ “Which is better: Allah or whatever ˹gods˺ they associate ˹with Him˺?”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to praise Allah and send Blessings on His Messengers

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

الْحَمْدُ للَّهِ

(Praise and thanks be to Allah,) meaning, for His innumerable blessings upon His servants and for His exalted Attributes and most beautiful Names. And He commands him to send peace upo

The Command to praise Allah and send Blessings on His Messengers

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

الْحَمْدُ للَّهِ

(Praise and thanks be to Allah,) m

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