An-Naml 27:62 امن يجيب المضطر اذا دعاه ويكشف السوء ويجعلكم خلفاء الارض االاه مع الله قليلا ما تذكرون ٦٢
Page 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
يُجِيبُ
ٱلۡمُضۡطَرَّ
إِذَا
دَعَاهُ
وَيَكۡشِفُ
ٱلسُّوٓءَ
وَيَجۡعَلُكُمۡ
خُلَفَآءَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
قَلِيلٗا
مَّا
تَذَكَّرُونَ
٦٢
Or ˹ask them,˺ “Who responds to the distressed when they cry to Him, relieving ˹their˺ affliction, and ˹Who˺ makes you successors in the earth? Is it another god besides Allah? Yet you are hardly mindful!”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
وَإِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الْضُّرُّ فِى الْبَحْرِ ضَلَّ مَن تَدْعُونَ إِلاَ إِيَّاهُ
(And when harm touches you upon the sea, those that you call upon vanish from you except Him) (17:67),
ثُمَّ إِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الضُّرُّ فَإِلَيْهِ تَجْـَرُونَ
(Then, when harm touches you, unto Him you cry aloud for help) (16:53…
وَإِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الْضُّرُّ فِى الْبَحْرِ ضَلَّ مَن تَدْعُونَ إِلاَ إِيَّاهُ
(And when harm touches you upon the sea, those that you call upon vanish f…