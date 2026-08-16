An-Naml 27:64 امن يبدا الخلق ثم يعيده ومن يرزقكم من السماء والارض االاه مع الله قل هاتوا برهانكم ان كنتم صادقين ٦٤
Page 383 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
يَبۡدَؤُاْ
ٱلۡخَلۡقَ
ثُمَّ
يُعِيدُهُۥ
وَمَن
يَرۡزُقُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
قُلۡ
هَاتُواْ
بُرۡهَٰنَكُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٦٤
Or ˹ask them,˺ “Who originates the creation then resurrects it, and gives you provisions from the heavens and the earth? Is it another god besides Allah?” Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Show ˹me˺ your proof, if what you say is true.”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
إِنَّ بَطْشَ رَبِّكَ لَشَدِيدٌ - إِنَّهُ هُوَ يُبْدِىءُ وَيُعِيدُ
(Verily, the punishment of your Lord is severe and painful. Verily, He it is Who begins and repeats.) (85:12-13)
وَهُوَ الَّذِى يَبْدَأُ الْخَلْقَ ثُمَّ يُعِيدُهُ وَهُوَ أَهْوَنُ عَلَيْهِ
(And He it is Who originates the creation, then…
إِنَّ بَطْشَ رَبِّكَ لَشَدِيدٌ - إِنَّهُ هُوَ يُبْدِىءُ وَيُعِيدُ
(Verily, the punishment of your Lord is severe and painful. Verily, He it is Who beg…