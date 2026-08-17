Al-Qasas 28:27 قال اني اريد ان انكحك احدى ابنتي هاتين على ان تاجرني ثماني حجج فان اتممت عشرا فمن عندك وما اريد ان اشق عليك ستجدني ان شاء الله من الصالحين ٢٧
Page 388 · Juz 20
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أُنكِحَكَ
إِحۡدَى
ٱبۡنَتَيَّ
هَٰتَيۡنِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
تَأۡجُرَنِي
ثَمَٰنِيَ
حِجَجٖۖ
فَإِنۡ
أَتۡمَمۡتَ
عَشۡرٗا
فَمِنۡ
عِندِكَۖ
وَمَآ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أَشُقَّ
عَلَيۡكَۚ
سَتَجِدُنِيٓ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
٢٧
The old man proposed, “I wish to marry one of these two daughters of mine to you, provided that you stay in my service for eight years. If you complete ten, it will be ˹a favour˺ from you, but I do not wish to make it difficult for you. Allah willing, you will find me an agreeable man.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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