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Al-Insan 76:29 ان هاذه تذكرة فمن شاء اتخذ الى ربه سبيلا ٢٩

Page 580 · Juz 29

إِنَّ
هَٰذِهِۦ
تَذۡكِرَةٞۖ
فَمَن
شَآءَ
ٱتَّخَذَ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِۦ
سَبِيلٗا
٢٩
Surely this is a reminder. So let whoever wills take the ˹Right˺ Way to their Lord.
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