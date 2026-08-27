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Al-Insan 76:27 ان هاولاء يحبون العاجلة ويذرون وراءهم يوما ثقيلا ٢٧

Page 580 · Juz 29

إِنَّ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
يُحِبُّونَ
ٱلۡعَاجِلَةَ
وَيَذَرُونَ
وَرَآءَهُمۡ
يَوۡمٗا
ثَقِيلٗا
٢٧
Surely those ˹pagans˺ love this fleeting world, ˹totally˺ neglecting a weighty Day ahead of them.
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