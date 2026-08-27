نَّحۡنُ
خَلَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَشَدَدۡنَآ
أَسۡرَهُمۡۖ
وَإِذَا
شِئۡنَا
بَدَّلۡنَآ
أَمۡثَٰلَهُمۡ
تَبۡدِيلًا
٢٨
It is We Who created them and perfected their ˹physical˺ form. But if We will, We can easily replace them with others.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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