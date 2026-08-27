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Al-Insan 76:28 نحن خلقناهم وشددنا اسرهم واذا شينا بدلنا امثالهم تبديلا ٢٨

Page 580 · Juz 29

نَّحۡنُ
خَلَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَشَدَدۡنَآ
أَسۡرَهُمۡۖ
وَإِذَا
شِئۡنَا
بَدَّلۡنَآ
أَمۡثَٰلَهُمۡ
تَبۡدِيلًا
٢٨
It is We Who created them and perfected their ˹physical˺ form. But if We will, We can easily replace them with others.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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Notes placeholders