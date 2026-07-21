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76:23
انا نحن نزلنا عليك القران تنزيلا ٢٣
إِنَّا نَحْنُ نَزَّلْنَا عَلَيْكَ ٱلْقُرْءَانَ تَنزِيلًۭا ٢٣

٢٣

Indeed, it is We Who have revealed the Quran to you ˹O Prophet˺ in stages.
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