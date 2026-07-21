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76:25
واذكر اسم ربك بكرة واصيلا ٢٥
وَٱذْكُرِ ٱسْمَ رَبِّكَ بُكْرَةًۭ وَأَصِيلًۭا ٢٥

٢٥

˹Always˺ remember the Name of your Lord morning and evening,
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