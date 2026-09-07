وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
在那日，将吹号角，除真主所意欲的外，凡在天上地下的都要恐怖，个个都要卑贱地来到真主那里。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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