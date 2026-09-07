وَقُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
سَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
فَتَعۡرِفُونَهَاۚ
وَمَا
رَبُّكَ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٣
你说：一切赞颂，全归真主，他将显示给你们他的迹象，你们就认识它。你的主，并不忽视你们的行为。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ
(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve…
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل…