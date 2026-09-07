وَتَرَى
ٱلۡجِبَالَ
تَحۡسَبُهَا
جَامِدَةٗ
وَهِيَ
تَمُرُّ
مَرَّ
ٱلسَّحَابِۚ
صُنۡعَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَتۡقَنَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
خَبِيرُۢ
بِمَا
تَفۡعَلُونَ
٨٨
你见群山而以为都是固定的，其实群山都象行云样逝去。那是精制万物的真主的化工，他确是彻知你们的行为的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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