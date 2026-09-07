وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
做恶的人，将匍匐着投入火狱：你们只受你们的行为的报酬。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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