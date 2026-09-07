إِنَّمَآ
أُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَعۡبُدَ
رَبَّ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡبَلۡدَةِ
ٱلَّذِي
حَرَّمَهَا
وَلَهُۥ
كُلُّ
شَيۡءٖۖ
وَأُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
٩١
（你说）：我只奉命崇拜这城市的主，他曾以这城市为禁地。万物都是他所有的。我亦奉命做一个归顺的人，
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ
(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve…
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل…