登入
登入
选择语言

An-Naml 27:89 من جاء بالحسنة فله خير منها وهم من فزع يوميذ امنون ٨٩

385 · 20

مَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلۡحَسَنَةِ
فَلَهُۥ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّنۡهَا
وَهُم
مِّن
فَزَعٖ
يَوۡمَئِذٍ
ءَامِنُونَ
٨٩
行善的人将获得更佳的报酬，在那日，他们将得免于恐怖。
继续阅读

阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t

更多经注
Notes placeholders