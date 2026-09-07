أَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّا
جَعَلۡنَا
ٱلَّيۡلَ
لِيَسۡكُنُواْ
فِيهِ
وَٱلنَّهَارَ
مُبۡصِرًاۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٨٦
难道他们不知道吗？我以黑夜做他们的安息时间，以白昼做他们观看的时间，对于信道的民众其中确有许多迹象。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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