حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
جَآءُو
قَالَ
أَكَذَّبۡتُم
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
وَلَمۡ
تُحِيطُواْ
بِهَا
عِلۡمًا
أَمَّاذَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٤
等到他们来到（真主）那里的时候，他说：你们没有彻底知道我的迹象就加以否认吗？你们究竟做了什么呢？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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