Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Al-Baqarah 2:56 ثم بعثناكم من بعد موتكم لعلكم تشكرون ٥٦

Trang 8 · Juz 1

ثُمَّ
بَعَثۡنَٰكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَوۡتِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٥٦
Sau đó, TA đã làm các ngươi sống lại sau cái chết của các ngươi, mong rằng các ngươi biết tri ân.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Best among the Children of Israel ask to see Allah; their subsequent Death and Resurrection

Allah said, `Remember My favor on you for resurrecting you after you were seized with lightning when you asked to see Me directly, which neither you nor anyone else can bear or attain.' This was said by Ib

The Best among the Children of Israel ask to see Allah; their subsequent Death and Resurrection

Allah said, `Remember My favor on you for resurrecting

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders