Al-Baqarah 2:55 واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نومن لك حتى نرى الله جهرة فاخذتكم الصاعقة وانتم تنظرون ٥٥
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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نُّؤۡمِنَ
لَكَ
حَتَّىٰ
نَرَى
ٱللَّهَ
جَهۡرَةٗ
فَأَخَذَتۡكُمُ
ٱلصَّٰعِقَةُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٥
(Các ngươi hãy nhớ lại) việc các ngươi đã nói: “Này Musa, chúng tôi không thể nào tin vào Người cho đến khi chúng tôi tận mắt thấy được Allah xuất hiện.” Thế là tia sét đã trừng phạt các ngươi trong lúc các ngươi chỉ biết trơ mắt ra nhìn.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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