Al-Baqarah 2:51 واذ واعدنا موسى اربعين ليلة ثم اتخذتم العجل من بعده وانتم ظالمون ٥١
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وَإِذۡ
وَٰعَدۡنَا
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَرۡبَعِينَ
لَيۡلَةٗ
ثُمَّ
ٱتَّخَذۡتُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
وَأَنتُمۡ
ظَٰلِمُونَ
٥١
(Các ngươi hãy nhớ lại) lúc TA hẹn gặp Musa (Môi-se) trong bốn mươi đêm, rồi trong thời gian Y đi vắng, các ngươi đã tạo ra tượng con bê để thờ phượng và các ngươi trở thành những kẻ sai quấy.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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