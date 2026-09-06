Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Al-Baqarah 2:51 واذ واعدنا موسى اربعين ليلة ثم اتخذتم العجل من بعده وانتم ظالمون ٥١

Trang 8 · Juz 1

وَإِذۡ
وَٰعَدۡنَا
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَرۡبَعِينَ
لَيۡلَةٗ
ثُمَّ
ٱتَّخَذۡتُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
وَأَنتُمۡ
ظَٰلِمُونَ
٥١
(Các ngươi hãy nhớ lại) lúc TA hẹn gặp Musa (Môi-se) trong bốn mươi đêm, rồi trong thời gian Y đi vắng, các ngươi đã tạo ra tượng con bê để thờ phượng và các ngươi trở thành những kẻ sai quấy.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after Musa went to the meeting place with his Lord at the end of that period which was forty days. These forty days were mentioned in Surat Al-A`raf, when

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders