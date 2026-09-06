Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Al-Baqarah 2:50 واذ فرقنا بكم البحر فانجيناكم واغرقنا ال فرعون وانتم تنظرون ٥٠

Trang 8 · Juz 1

وَإِذۡ
فَرَقۡنَا
بِكُمُ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَ
فَأَنجَيۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَأَغۡرَقۡنَآ
ءَالَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٠
(Các ngươi hãy nhớ lại) khi TA (Allah) chẻ đôi biển (Hồng Hải) cho các ngươi (lúc Pha-ra-ông đuổi cùng giết tận các ngươi), TA đã cứu các ngươi và nhấn chìm đám quân lính của hắn trước sự chứng kiến của các ngươi.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned

Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you

وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَـكُم مِّنْ ءَالِ فِرْعَوْنَ يَسُومُونَكُمْ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ

(And (remember) when We delivered you from Fir`awn's (Pharaoh) people, who were afflicting

The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned

Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you

وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَ

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders