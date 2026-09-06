Al-Baqarah 2:45 واستعينوا بالصبر والصلاة وانها لكبيرة الا على الخاشعين ٤٥
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وَٱسۡتَعِينُواْ
بِٱلصَّبۡرِ
وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِۚ
وَإِنَّهَا
لَكَبِيرَةٌ
إِلَّا
عَلَى
ٱلۡخَٰشِعِينَ
٤٥
Các ngươi hãy cầu xin sự phù hộ bằng tấm lòng kiên nhẫn và lễ nguyện Salah. Quả thật lễ nguyện Salah chắn hẳn là điều nặng nề và khó khăn nhưng đối với những người thực sự kính sợ (Allah thì nó không khó khăn và nặng nề chút nào).
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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