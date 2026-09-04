Al-Baqarah 2:44 ۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤
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۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
Chẳng lẽ các ngươi bảo thiên hạ sống đạo đức nhưng các ngươi lại quên mất chính bản thân các ngươi trong khi các ngươi là những người đọc Kinh Sách ư? Lẽ nào các ngươi không biết suy ngẫm?
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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