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Al-Baqarah 2:32 قالوا سبحانك لا علم لنا الا ما علمتنا انك انت العليم الحكيم ٣٢

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قَالُواْ
سُبۡحَٰنَكَ
لَا
عِلۡمَ
لَنَآ
إِلَّا
مَا
عَلَّمۡتَنَآۖ
إِنَّكَ
أَنتَ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٣٢
(Các Thiên Thần) đồng thưa: “Vinh quang thay Ngài, bầy tôi nào biết ngoài những điều mà Ngài đã dạy cho bầy tôi. Quả thật, chỉ một mình Ngài mới là Đấng Hằng Biết, Đấng Sáng Suốt.”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything. This occurred after they prostrated to him. This discussion precedes that event here, only to show the importance of his position, and the absence of

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.

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Notes placeholders