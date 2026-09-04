Al-Baqarah 2:32 قالوا سبحانك لا علم لنا الا ما علمتنا انك انت العليم الحكيم ٣٢
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قَالُواْ
سُبۡحَٰنَكَ
لَا
عِلۡمَ
لَنَآ
إِلَّا
مَا
عَلَّمۡتَنَآۖ
إِنَّكَ
أَنتَ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٣٢
(Các Thiên Thần) đồng thưa: “Vinh quang thay Ngài, bầy tôi nào biết ngoài những điều mà Ngài đã dạy cho bầy tôi. Quả thật, chỉ một mình Ngài mới là Đấng Hằng Biết, Đấng Sáng Suốt.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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