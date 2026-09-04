Al-Baqarah 2:31 وعلم ادم الاسماء كلها ثم عرضهم على الملايكة فقال انبيوني باسماء هاولاء ان كنتم صادقين ٣١
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وَعَلَّمَ
ءَادَمَ
ٱلۡأَسۡمَآءَ
كُلَّهَا
ثُمَّ
عَرَضَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
فَقَالَ
أَنۢبِـُٔونِي
بِأَسۡمَآءِ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٣١
Rồi Ngài đã dạy cho Adam tên gọi của tất cả mọi thứ, sau đó Ngài trưng bày mọi thứ ra trước mặt các Thiên Thần, phán: “Các ngươi hãy cho TA biết tên của các thứ này xem nếu các ngươi thật sự biết!”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
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