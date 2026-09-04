Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Al-Baqarah 2:31 وعلم ادم الاسماء كلها ثم عرضهم على الملايكة فقال انبيوني باسماء هاولاء ان كنتم صادقين ٣١

Trang 6 · Juz 1

وَعَلَّمَ
ءَادَمَ
ٱلۡأَسۡمَآءَ
كُلَّهَا
ثُمَّ
عَرَضَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
فَقَالَ
أَنۢبِـُٔونِي
بِأَسۡمَآءِ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٣١
Rồi Ngài đã dạy cho Adam tên gọi của tất cả mọi thứ, sau đó Ngài trưng bày mọi thứ ra trước mặt các Thiên Thần, phán: “Các ngươi hãy cho TA biết tên của các thứ này xem nếu các ngươi thật sự biết!”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything. This occurred after they prostrated to him. This discussion precedes that event here, only to show the importance of his position, and the absence of

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders