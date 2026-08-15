Taha 20:98 انما الاهكم الله الذي لا الاه الا هو وسع كل شيء علما ٩٨
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إِنَّمَآ
إِلَٰهُكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۚ
وَسِعَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
عِلۡمٗا
٩٨
[98] แท้จริง พระเจ้าของพวกท่านนั้นคือ อัลลอฮฺ ซึ่งไม่มีพระเจ้าอื่นใดที่เที่ยงแท้นอกจากพระองค์ พระองค์ทรงแผ่ความรอบรู้ใปยังทุกสิ่ง
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
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How As-Samiri made the Calf
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