Taha 20:97 قال فاذهب فان لك في الحياة ان تقول لا مساس وان لك موعدا لن تخلفه وانظر الى الاهك الذي ظلت عليه عاكفا لنحرقنه ثم لننسفنه في اليم نسفا ٩٧
Page 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
فَٱذۡهَبۡ
فَإِنَّ
لَكَ
فِي
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
أَن
تَقُولَ
لَا
مِسَاسَۖ
وَإِنَّ
لَكَ
مَوۡعِدٗا
لَّن
تُخۡلَفَهُۥۖ
وَٱنظُرۡ
إِلَىٰٓ
إِلَٰهِكَ
ٱلَّذِي
ظَلۡتَ
عَلَيۡهِ
عَاكِفٗاۖ
لَّنُحَرِّقَنَّهُۥ
ثُمَّ
لَنَنسِفَنَّهُۥ
فِي
ٱلۡيَمِّ
نَسۡفًا
٩٧
Moses said, “Go away then! And for ˹the rest of your˺ life you will surely be crying, ‘Do not touch ˹me˺!’1 Then you will certainly have a fate2 that you cannot escape. Now look at your god to which you have been devoted: we will burn it up, then scatter it in the sea completely.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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