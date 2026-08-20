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Sad 38:57 هاذا فليذوقوه حميم وغساق ٥٧

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هَٰذَا
فَلۡيَذُوقُوهُ
حَمِيمٞ
وَغَسَّاقٞ
٥٧
[57] นี่ (คือการลงโทษอันเจ็บแสบ) ดังนั้นพวกเจ้าจงลิ้มรสมัน (คือ) น้ำเดือดพล่าน และน้ำเลือดน้ำหนอง (ของชาวนรก)
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

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