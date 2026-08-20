ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา

Sad 38:51 متكيين فيها يدعون فيها بفاكهة كثيرة وشراب ٥١

หน้า 456 · ญุซ 23

مُتَّكِـِٔينَ
فِيهَا
يَدۡعُونَ
فِيهَا
بِفَٰكِهَةٖ
كَثِيرَةٖ
وَشَرَابٖ
٥١
[51] นอนเอกเขนกอยู่ในสวนสวรรค์ พวกเขาจะเรียกเอาผลไม้ และเครื่องดื่มนานาชนิด
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders